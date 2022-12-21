Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.89). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

