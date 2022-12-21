Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.40 ($11.06) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

