Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NAMS. William Blair initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

(Get Rating)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.