MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 243,674 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 243,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$565,323.68 ($379,411.87).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Christopher Mackay bought 304,102 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$723,762.76 ($485,746.82).
- On Friday, December 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 119,086 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$284,615.54 ($191,017.14).
- On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 182,350 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$433,993.00 ($291,270.47).
- On Friday, November 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$624,213.99 ($418,935.56).
- On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay bought 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$688,193.66 ($461,874.94).
- On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.
- On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$637,994.52 ($428,184.24).
- On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$696,522.00 ($467,464.43).
- On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,500.00 ($131,208.05).
- On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,928.80 ($238,207.25).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.
MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.