MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 243,674 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 243,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$565,323.68 ($379,411.87).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Christopher Mackay bought 304,102 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$723,762.76 ($485,746.82).

On Friday, December 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 119,086 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$284,615.54 ($191,017.14).

On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 182,350 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$433,993.00 ($291,270.47).

On Friday, November 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$624,213.99 ($418,935.56).

On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay bought 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$688,193.66 ($461,874.94).

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.

On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$637,994.52 ($428,184.24).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$696,522.00 ($467,464.43).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,500.00 ($131,208.05).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,928.80 ($238,207.25).

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

