Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Mark Lappe Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inhibrx alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $769,340.00.

Inhibrx Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.