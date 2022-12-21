Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CEO Krish S. Krishnan Sells 10,572 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.8 %
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
