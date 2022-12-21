Shane J. Schaffer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CING opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Cingulate Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cingulate

CING has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.