Christopher Griffith Acquires 20,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Griffith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UIHC opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

