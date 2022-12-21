Christopher Griffith Acquires 20,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Griffith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UIHC opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
