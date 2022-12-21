James K. Sims Acquires 2,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airgain Stock Performance
AIRG stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional Trading of Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More
