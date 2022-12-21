James K. Sims Acquires 2,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

