Christian Beedgen Sells 11,339 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $970.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 837,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 618,819 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
