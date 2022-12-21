Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 667 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78.

On Monday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $399.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

