Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,104.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $303.86.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.