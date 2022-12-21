Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 5,399 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

Mativ Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MATV opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

