Alice D. Schroeder Purchases 41,995 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 41,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.02 per share, with a total value of 126,824.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,765 shares in the company, valued at 382,830.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dakota Gold Stock Performance
DC stock opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of 2.78 and a twelve month high of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.44.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
