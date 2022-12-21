Alice D. Schroeder Purchases 41,995 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 41,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.02 per share, with a total value of 126,824.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,765 shares in the company, valued at 382,830.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

DC stock opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of 2.78 and a twelve month high of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.44.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 689,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.