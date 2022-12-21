Richard S. Kinney Sells 269 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $16,250.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,331 shares in the company, valued at $503,275.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

