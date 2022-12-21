Richard S. Kinney Sells 269 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $16,250.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,331 shares in the company, valued at $503,275.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matson Price Performance
Shares of MATX stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.
Matson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.
Institutional Trading of Matson
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matson (MATX)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.