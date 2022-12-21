Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 7,177 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $17,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,838 shares in the company, valued at $527,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $11,336.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

