Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 7,177 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNLGet Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $17,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,838 shares in the company, valued at $527,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $11,336.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

Personalis Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

