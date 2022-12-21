Kyle Michael Wool Acquires 5,000 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIkido Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

AIKI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.