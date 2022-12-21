Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Acquires 25,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

