Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Purchases $19,800.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.89 million. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

