Dane Andreeff Acquires 80,041 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 80,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,010.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,129.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Dane Andreeff acquired 10,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSDT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

