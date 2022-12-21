Ian Jiro Harris Acquires 5,010 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Jiro Harris purchased 4,750 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

