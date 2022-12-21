John Merris Acquires 5,533 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) CEO John Merris acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $21,136.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DTC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

