Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $20,747.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 381,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

