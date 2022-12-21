Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $23,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,821.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

