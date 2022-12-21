Lara Meisner Sells 1,297 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.