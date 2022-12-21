Lara Meisner Sells 1,297 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Viridian Therapeutics



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

