Sylvia Mcbrinn Buys 3,700 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $313.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioAtla by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 263,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

