Henric Bjorn Bjarke Buys 21,500 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,562.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
