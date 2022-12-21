Henric Bjorn Bjarke Buys 21,500 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,562.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 8.5 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 664,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

