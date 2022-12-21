Gregory Doria Sells 170 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Gregory Doria sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $24,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

