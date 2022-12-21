Samuel C. Wilson Sells 5,246 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $24,813.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 788,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
8X8 Stock Performance
Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $17.92.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
