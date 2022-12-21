Samuel C. Wilson Sells 5,246 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $24,813.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 788,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $17.92.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,242,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,136,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 15.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 56.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 914,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.