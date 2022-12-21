Joseph E. Reece Buys 10,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,723.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quotient Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

QUOT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quotient Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

