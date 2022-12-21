California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $30,433.41 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.