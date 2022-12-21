Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $28,113.75 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $28,113.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00.

On Monday, October 17th, James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $27,078.82.

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.43. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,794,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 334,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

