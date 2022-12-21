BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Helen M. Thackray Sells 3,125 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

