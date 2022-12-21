BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Helen M. Thackray Sells 3,125 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.