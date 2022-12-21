Robert J. Traube Sells 27,903 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $172,998.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $748.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.78. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 344.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zuora

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

