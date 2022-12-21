Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 904 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $280.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.