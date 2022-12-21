Douglas A. Robinson Sells 1,033 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

