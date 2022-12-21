Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 11,161 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80.
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.86.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
