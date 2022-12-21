John L. Harper Sells 11,000 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROAD opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

