Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

NET opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

