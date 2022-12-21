VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VolitionRx Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VNRX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

