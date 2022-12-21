VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXGet Rating) Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VolitionRx Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VNRX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

