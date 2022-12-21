VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VolitionRx Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of VNRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on VNRX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
