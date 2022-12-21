Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,398 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40.

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16.

NYSE AGL opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

