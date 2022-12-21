American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Purchases 25,000 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn bought 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several brokerages have commented on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.