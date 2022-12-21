Matt Ehrlichman Buys 37,800 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,959,141.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $4,975.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 147,892 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $279,515.88.

On Friday, December 9th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 189,497 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman bought 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $189.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Porch Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.