Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $65,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $74,137.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.