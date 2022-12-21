Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Christopher M. Hayes Buys 77,523 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes purchased 77,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,344.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,515 shares in the company, valued at $155,637.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SPRU stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
