Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.