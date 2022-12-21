FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells $40,220.10 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRPH opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.67 million, a PE ratio of 430.96 and a beta of 0.55.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Hyman Charles D increased its position in FRP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FRP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FRP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

