Darius Shahida Sells 26,885 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.72.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
