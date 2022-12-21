Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Gordon Naylor Purchases 3,000 Shares

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) insider Gordon Naylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.26 ($10.24) per share, with a total value of A$45,780.00 ($30,724.83).

Orica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Orica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

