Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Purchases 57,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.88 per share, with a total value of 57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares in the company, valued at 422,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Dakota Gold stock opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of 2.78 and a 52 week high of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.44.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 689,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 37.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Rating)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.