Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Purchases 57,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.88 per share, with a total value of 57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares in the company, valued at 422,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dakota Gold Price Performance
Dakota Gold stock opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of 2.78 and a 52 week high of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.44.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dakota Gold (DC)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.